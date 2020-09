白羅斯再有反對派人士被拘留　諾貝爾文學獎得主：示威不會停止

Sad reality of #Belarus: the only way to make former President's regime to take hands off the people, including S. Alexievich, 72 y old Nobel Pr. laureate, is for European diplomats to come & stand by her..

Bravo to diplomats and boo to the regime!

