美國大選｜拜登承諾未來不攪分化　致力團結美國

美國民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）在Twitter發文表示，他會成為一位尋求團結全國而不是攪分化的總統。

拜登11月23日發表推文稱，「我承諾成為一位尋求團結而不是分化的總統、一位只看一個美國而不是紅州或藍州的總統，以及一位會致力贏得所有民眾信任的總統。」

目前美聯社與民調網站RealClearPolitics公布的預測結果均為拜登獲得306張選舉人票，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）獲得232張選舉人票，選舉人團將於12月14日根據各州選情投票選出總統與副總統。

