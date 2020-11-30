中國外交部發言人推文　附澳軍刀架童頸圖片　澳洲總理要求道歉

最後更新日期：

中國外交部發言人趙立堅11月30日發Twitter敦促澳洲對最近的戰爭罪指控進行調查，推文配圖中顯示一名士兵用刀抵着一名兒童的喉嚨。隨後，澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）要求中國就此事道歉。

中國外交部發言人趙立堅11月30日發文稱：「對澳洲士兵殺害阿富汗平民和囚犯感到震驚。」推文附上一張不是真實的照片，當中一個身穿澳洲軍裝的士兵用刀抵着一個孩子的喉嚨的照片，附註是：「不要害怕，我們來給你帶來和平！」

澳洲總理莫里森在新聞發布會上抨擊中國的這一行為「完全離譜」（utterly outrageous）、「深深冒犯每一位澳洲人」（deeply offensive for every Australian），又稱「中國政府應該為這則推文感到羞愧，」以及「它損害了中國在國世界多國眼中的形象。」（It diminishes them in the worlds eyes）

The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post.
澳洲總理莫里森

澳洲11月19日曾發表軍事調查報吿，指特種部隊於阿富汗濫殺39名當地囚犯、農夫和其他平民，大部份人被殺時都是被俘，因此受到國際法保護。澳洲軍方11月27日表示已開除13名特種部隊士兵。

