【英國脫歐】貿易談判延長　約翰遜呼籲民眾準備好「硬脫歐」

英國與歐盟的脫歐後貿易協議談判延長，英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）12月13日警告，英國和歐盟在關鍵議題上「相距甚遠」，因此人們應為2021年1月「硬脫歐」做好準備。

約翰遜當天在倫敦唐寧街10號首相府發表講話，期間稱：「我必須重複，現在最有可能的事，當然是我們必須為世界貿易組織條款（WTO-terms）和澳洲條款（Australia Terms）做好準備。」

德國的歐盟發言人費希爾（Sebastian Fischer）13日在Twitter上稱，歐盟負責英國脫歐事務的首席談判代表巴尼耶（Michel Barnier）將在14日上午8時30分向歐盟成員國大使匯報英歐談判情況。

