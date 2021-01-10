美國眾議員稱11日會彈劾特朗普　預期未來一周全院表決

美國媒體1月9日報道，美國眾議員劉雲平說，假如總統特朗普（Donald Trump）不辭職，或內閣不引用憲法第25條修正案，眾議院成員會在11日引用一條彈劾條款，彈劾特朗普。

劉雲平告知美國有線新聞網絡（CNN），假如這兩件事沒有發生，他們會在11日引用「煽動暴動」的彈劾條款，「而我們確實預期在未來一周進行全院表決」。

圖為2019年12月9日美國眾議員劉雲平在國會山莊出席眾議院司法委員會彈劾調查聽證會。（Getty）

劉雲平9日在社交媒體Twitter公布，有180位民主黨議員共同提出彈劾條款。

↓劉雲平在Twitter發文

他說將有共和黨議員投票贊成，並補充自己正與某些共和黨人談論共同提出這個決議，但他不會明確指出預期有多少共和黨人投票贊成。

