WhatsApp網頁版驚現安全漏洞　Google有群組邀請連結＋個人資料

有獨立網絡安全研究員發現，約有1,500個即時通訊應用程式（App）WhatsApp群組邀請連結被編入Google搜尋結果的索引。人們掌握它們後，即使沒被群組邀請，亦可輕鬆加入。
他在撰寫有關訊資時，Google搜尋結果有逾1500個群組邀請連結。
印度媒體新德里電視台（NDTV）旗下網站Gadgets 360在11日報道稱，Google還將5,000多個WhatsApp用戶個人資料編入索引，群組成員的電話號碼和頭像亦可在Google搜尋得到。
WhatsApp基本上是手提電話應用程式，但有些人會在電腦上使用網頁版或桌面版。
獨立網絡安全研究員Rajshekhar Rajaharia在1月15日在Twitter發文及分享一些截圖，並向印度亞洲新聞社（IANS）稱，倘用家在手提電腦及辦公室私人電腦使用Whatsapp網頁版，手提電話號碼會被Google搜尋編入索引。
Your @WhatsApp groups may not be as secure as you think they are. WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links, User Profiles Made Public Again on @Google Again.— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) January 10, 2021
Story - https://t.co/GK2KrCtm8J#Infosec #Privacy #Whatsapp #infosecurity #CyberSecurity #GDPR #DataSecurity #dataprotection pic.twitter.com/7PvLYuM9xD
WhatsApp發言人本周較早時說，已要求Google不要就邀請連結建立索引，亦呼籲用戶不要在可公開造訪的網站上公開連結。
Google已將被編入索引的WhatsApp邀請連結刪除。
一位WhatsApp發言人在一份聲明中指出，自2020年3月起，WhatsApp在所有Deep Link頁面上都包含noindex標籤，根據Google，這些連結不會被編入索引中。
Rajshekhar Rajaharia說加入noindex不是一個恰當的解決方案，那些連結數月後又出現。
他也指出，用戶的手提電話號碼及訊息又再被Google搜尋結果編入索引了。↓↓↓
15 Jan 2021, If you are using @WhatsApp Web, your Mobile Number and Messages are being index by @Google again. Don't know why WhatsApp is still not monitoring their website and google. This is 3rd time.#Infosec #Privacy #infosecurity #GDPR #Whatsapp #Privacy #Policy #Google pic.twitter.com/D6o1emxDgv— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) January 15, 2021
其他圖輯：WhatsApp轉會Signal前必學 5步Backup文字對話/圖片/影片/GIF
其他圖輯：WhatsApp新條款迫用戶出賣資料給Facebook 一文看清8大魔鬼細節
其他圖輯：Signal必學懶人包｜教你銷毀訊息／隱藏畫面 比WhatsApp更保密
其他圖輯：Apple Car電動智能車提前2021年面世？傳蘋果要求台灣供應鏈備貨