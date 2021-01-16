拜登就職典禮將舉行　華盛頓如臨大敵　首都儼如伊拉克巴格達

美國特勤局（US Secret Service）1月15日公布，在總統當選人拜登（Joe Biden）20日舉行就職典禮前、於首都華盛頓設軍事化的「紅區」及「綠區」，預料措施持續至21日。俄媒16日稱，有網民將華盛頓「綠區」設防情況與伊拉克巴格達（Baghdad）的綠區比較。
伊拉克的「綠區」位於巴格達市中心，是伊拉克政府機構以及美國和英國等駐伊大使館所在地。針對「綠區」的類似襲擊事件時有發生。
美國總統就職：圖為1月15日，從首都華盛頓的賓夕法尼亞大道可見，國會附近的保安情況。（AP）
今日俄羅斯（RT）指，紅及綠區包括白宮、林肯紀念堂、國家廣場及國會附近的地區。綠區街道只准居民及商戶通過，紅區只准獲授權車輛進入。逾2萬名持武器的國民警衛軍會在附近駐守。
逾2萬荷槍實彈的國民警衛隊員在派駐該區，而且當地已架設混凝土路障、附有尖利鐵絲網的金屬圍欄，還有軍用悍馬（Humvee）在巡邏。
The state of America: we’ve garrisoned 20K troops at the U.S. Capitol and established a “green zone” around Washington, DC to facilitate the peaceful transition of power. pic.twitter.com/jZ5jeEB6hs— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 15, 2021
The Secret Service is honest-to-god calling the most heavily fortified portion of DC the "Green Zone." Maybe by Wednesday it'll just be "Mini Baghdad" for maximum irony pic.twitter.com/LMWWtLJe3g— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 16, 2021
在Twitter上自稱經常到處採訪的記者特雷西（Michael Tracey）稱，特勤局很誠實，稱首都中最嚴密設防的部分為「綠區」，可能到20日，最諷刺就是說它是「迷你巴格達」了。