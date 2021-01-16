拜登就職典禮將舉行　華盛頓如臨大敵　首都儼如伊拉克巴格達

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國特勤局（US Secret Service）1月15日公布，在總統當選人拜登（Joe Biden）20日舉行就職典禮前、於首都華盛頓設軍事化的「紅區」及「綠區」，預料措施持續至21日。俄媒16日稱，有網民將華盛頓「綠區」設防情況與伊拉克巴格達（Baghdad）的綠區比較。

伊拉克的「綠區」位於巴格達市中心，是伊拉克政府機構以及美國和英國等駐伊大使館所在地。針對「綠區」的類似襲擊事件時有發生。

美國總統就職：圖為1月15日，從首都華盛頓的賓夕法尼亞大道可見，國會附近的保安情況。（AP）

今日俄羅斯（RT）指，紅及綠區包括白宮、林肯紀念堂、國家廣場及國會附近的地區。綠區街道只准居民及商戶通過，紅區只准獲授權車輛進入。逾2萬名持武器的國民警衛軍會在附近駐守。

逾2萬荷槍實彈的國民警衛隊員在派駐該區，而且當地已架設混凝土路障、附有尖利鐵絲網的金屬圍欄，還有軍用悍馬（Humvee）在巡邏。

美國總統當選人幕僚：拜登明白只有一個中國　不會承認台灣獨立
英媒：英國首相約翰遜推動「G7變D10」　對抗中國科技
「重返亞洲」推手坎貝爾將加入拜登政府　主管亞洲事務
美媒：憂保安問題　拜登就職典禮綵排押後

在Twitter上自稱經常到處採訪的記者特雷西（Michael Tracey）稱，特勤局很誠實，稱首都中最嚴密設防的部分為「綠區」，可能到20日，最諷刺就是說它是「迷你巴格達」了。

X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。