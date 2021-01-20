拜登就任｜就職典禮Twitter第一推：這是美國新的一天

撰文：孫偉
2021年1月20日，美國當選總統拜登（Joe Biden）在他就任美國第46任總統之前發布了第一條Twitter，推文。
拜登的推文只有一句話，寫道：這是美國新的一天（It's a new day in America）。
拜登在之後的一條推文中也向妻子吉爾示愛，對於未來的旅程有她並肩同行，他的感激無以復加：
I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
