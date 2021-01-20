拜登就任｜就職典禮Twitter第一推：這是美國新的一天

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

2021年1月20日，美國當選總統拜登（Joe Biden）在他就任美國第46任總統之前發布了第一條Twitter，推文。

拜登的推文只有一句話，寫道：這是美國新的一天（It's a new day in America）。

↓想看更多有關拜登人生大事的照片，請點擊放大觀看：

拜登在之後的一條推文中也向妻子吉爾示愛，對於未來的旅程有她並肩同行，他的感激無以復加：

↓想看更多有關拜登從政之路的照片，請點擊放大觀看：

