營多撈麵Indomie「幕後推手」Nunuk Nuraini去世　終年59歲

Indomie營多撈麵創造者、被稱為「Indomie之母」的印尼人Nunuk Nuraini在1月27日逝世，終年59歲。
生產營多撈麵的公司Indofood公布她的死訊，但沒說明她的死因。
她曾於西爪哇萬隆（Bandung）帕查查蘭大學（Padjadjaran University）就讀，畢業於食品工程系。她加入Indofood之後，成為公司即食麵味道研發部經理，工作近30年。
除了香港人熟悉的印尼炒麵（Mie goreng）口味，一些傳統口味如印尼雞湯、巴東牛肉及雞肉咖哩、峇里沙嗲魚串燒等，都是由她創造。
營多撈麵可說是「印尼之光」。新聞網站Coconuts在1月28日的報道指出，營多撈麵「攻陷」全球逾80國家或地區「為食貓」的心和胃，在澳洲、美國及香港等更是家傳戶曉的名字。對於不少在外留學的印尼人來說，它是人們思鄉時想吃的食品之一。
↓網民推文對她的離去表示哀悼：
OMG.. legend 😔— ◟̽◞̽ realityhits◡̈ (@santika_light) January 27, 2021
A moment of silence please. #NunukNuraini was the inventor of the taste that defines Indomie, a distinct modern Indonesian cultural experience. https://t.co/9lNo26FEZW
Tribute to bu #nunuknuraini https://t.co/gVcZVxFRKP pic.twitter.com/tEviHLvOPD— apaantuh (@rezabayupanji) January 27, 2021
we just lost Mrs. Nunuk Nuraini, the genius flavor developer of people's beloved instant noodles 'Indomie' today. may her soul rest in love and her legacies will definitely forever live on. you are truly a legend for indonesians. pic.twitter.com/IDn8M682a2— gustirapi (@gustirapi) January 27, 2021
