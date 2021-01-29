營多撈麵Indomie「幕後推手」Nunuk Nuraini去世　終年59歲

Indomie營多撈麵創造者、被稱為「Indomie之母」的印尼人Nunuk Nuraini在1月27日逝世，終年59歲。

生產營多撈麵的公司Indofood公布她的死訊，但沒說明她的死因。

她曾於西爪哇萬隆（Bandung）帕查查蘭大學（Padjadjaran University）就讀，畢業於食品工程系。她加入Indofood之後，成為公司即食麵味道研發部經理，工作近30年。

除了香港人熟悉的印尼炒麵（Mie goreng）口味，一些傳統口味如印尼雞湯、巴東牛肉及雞肉咖哩、峇里沙嗲魚串燒等，都是由她創造。

營多撈麵可說是「印尼之光」。新聞網站Coconuts在1月28日的報道指出，營多撈麵「攻陷」全球逾80國家或地區「為食貓」的心和胃，在澳洲、美國及香港等更是家傳戶曉的名字。對於不少在外留學的印尼人來說，它是人們思鄉時想吃的食品之一。

