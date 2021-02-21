拜登宣布美國德州進入緊急狀態　聯邦政府提供援助

撰文：張子傑
美國聯邦緊急措施署（Federal Emergency Management Agency，FEMA）2月20日表示，總統拜登（Joe Biden）已經批准將受到嚴寒天氣影響的德克薩斯州（Texas）進入緊急狀態。
德州連日遭受暴風雪影響，除了導致數十人喪生，當地數以百萬計民眾面對停電停水的困境。多間發電廠在19日恢復運作，但仍有超過19.5萬戶民眾在19日早上仍然沒有電力供應，另外近半居民的食水供應尚未回復正常。由於濾水廠停電，政府建議數以百萬計的人飲用食水前必須煮沸。
Tonight, I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the ongoing situation in Texas and identify ways we can support the state’s recovery from this storm. I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need. pic.twitter.com/UBwH8DMep2— President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021
拜登宣布德州進入緊急狀態後，當地民眾可以獲聯邦政府的援助，包括資助入住臨時房屋、修補住所和低息貸款等。而他亦計劃到當地視察救災進度，同時會與共和黨籍州長阿博特（Greg Abbott）緊密合作。