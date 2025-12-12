韓國高考英語考試被批難度「荒謬」　負責官員引咎辭職(附考題)

韓國教育課程評價院（KICE）12月10日宣布，負責管理大學修學能力試驗（CSAT）的官員、院長吳承傑（Oh Seung-geol，音譯）辭職，以向今年CSAT英語考試難度過高造成的混亂負責。



有「韓國高考」之稱的CSAT，以高難度著稱。今年11月舉行的CSAT英語考試，更創下8年來最低一等率紀錄：獲得一等（原始分數90分以上）的學生比例僅為3.11%。

2025年12月4日，韓國教育課程評價院（KICE）院長吳承傑（Oh Seung-geol，音譯）公布韓國高考成績。（網上圖片）

吳乘傑表示：「由於2026年CSAT英語部分的題目不符合絕對評分的主旨，我深切認識到自己造成考生與家長的憂慮、以及在招生作業中引發混亂的重大責任。」

本次英語考試中，最棘手題目包括康德的法律哲學問題，和包括遊戲術語的問題。其中一個選擇題，要求考生選擇填上這一段話後相應的句子：

The difference is that the action in the game world can only be explored through the virtual bodily space of the avatar. A video game has its own model of reality, internal to itself and separate from the player's external reality, the player's bodily space and the avatar's bodily space.（差別在於，遊戲世界中的行動只能透過虛擬化身的虛擬身體空間來體驗。電子遊戲擁有其自身的現實模型，該模型獨立於玩家的外部現實、玩家的身體空間以及虛擬化身的身體空間之外。）



(1) The avatar's bodily space, the potential actions of the avatar in the game world, is the only way in which the reality of the external reality of the game world can be perceived.（虛擬化身的身體空間，也就是虛擬化身在遊戲世界中的潛在行動，是感知遊戲世界外在現實的唯一途徑。 ）



（2）As in the real world, perception requires action.（與現實世界一樣，感知需要行動。）



（3）Players extend their perceptual field into the game, encompassing the available actions of the avatar.（玩家將自身的感知範圍擴及遊戲中，涵蓋了虛擬化身可採取的行動。）



（4）The feedback loop of perception and action that enables you to navigate the world around you is now one step removed: instead of perceiving primarily through interaction of your own body with the external world, you're perceiving the game world through interaction of the avatar.（玩家能夠感知周遭世界的感知與行動的回饋迴路如今被拉開了一層：玩家不再主要透過自身身體與外在世界的互動來感知，而是透過與虛擬化身的互動來感知遊戲世界。）



（5）The entire perceptual system has been extended into the game world.（整個感知系統已擴展到遊戲世界。）



正確答案是（3）。此等難度的考試引起學生和教師的批評，認為沒有必要。

Hanyeong高中高年級學生林娜惠（Im Na-hye，音譯）說：「我花了很長時間才弄清楚（一些題目），理解文本也很難，答案看起來都很相似。所以我直到最後一刻都拿不定主意。」

2025年11月13日，韓國首爾，學生們在考場等待一年一度的韓國高考（CSAT）開始。（Reuters）

韓國仁川大學英語教授鄭彩冠（Jung Chae-kwan，音譯）表示：「試題文本並非完全不可能解讀，但卻瘋狂地令人困惑。這很麻煩，因為它使得這些材料對實際教育毫無用處。」

鄭教授此前在負責管理CSAT的機構工作，他說：「老師們最終都在灌輸應試技巧，而不是教英語……如果你掌握這些技巧，甚至不用閱讀全文就能得分。」

但也有人認為，考試難度恰恰反映了其預期目的。韓國外國語大學英語教授金秀妍（Kim Soo-yeon，音譯）表示：「它衡量學生的閱讀理解能力，以及他們是否能夠應對大學裏將遇到的材料水平。」

2025年11月13日，韓國首爾，在考場外，學生們為即將參加韓國高考（CSAT）的同學們加油。（Reuters）

韓國高考是一場八小時馬拉松式考試，考生們要連續參加多場考試，回答大約200道涵蓋各科目的問題，包括韓語、數學、社會科學和自然科學等，以決定他們能否上大學、就業前景、收入和未來的人際關係。