美印領袖通話　拜登承諾協助印度抗疫　莫迪籲放寬疫苗知識產權

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）4月26日與美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）通電話，華府承諾將為新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情嚴重的印度提供氧氣用品、疫苗原料、防護裝備等各種緊急援助。莫迪向拜登提出希望放寬疫苗的知識產權，使發展中國家能更快更便宜的生產出疫苗。
Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021
莫迪在Twitter上表示與拜登詳細討論了兩國不斷變化的疫情狀況，為美國向印度提供的支持感謝拜登。雙方討論還強調了疫苗原料和藥品平穩有效供應鏈，相信印美醫療合作夥伴關係可以應對疫情的全球挑戰。
Today, I spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2021
拜登的官方Twitter也就與莫迪通話表態，承諾美國將在與抗疫中提供全力支持、緊急援助和資源。
白宮發表聲明說，拜登與莫迪通話後，美國將向印度提供氧氣用品、疫苗原料、防護裝備等各種緊急援助。印度方面的聲明則說，莫迪向拜登提出希望能放寬疫苗的知識產權規定，以確保發展中國家能快速廉價地獲得疫苗和治療藥物。
拜登政府正準備向包括印度在內的其他國家地區供應多達6000萬劑的阿斯利康（AstraZeneca）疫苗。