美印領袖通話　拜登承諾協助印度抗疫　莫迪籲放寬疫苗知識產權

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）4月26日與美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）通電話，華府承諾將為新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情嚴重的印度提供氧氣用品、疫苗原料、防護裝備等各種緊急援助。莫迪向拜登提出希望放寬疫苗的知識產權，使發展中國家能更快更便宜的生產出疫苗。

莫迪在Twitter上表示與拜登詳細討論了兩國不斷變化的疫情狀況，為美國向印度提供的支持感謝拜登。雙方討論還強調了疫苗原料和藥品平穩有效供應鏈，相信印美醫療合作夥伴關係可以應對疫情的全球挑戰。

↓想知道印度民眾在疫情持續期間的生活，請點擊放大觀看：

拜登的官方Twitter也就與莫迪通話表態，承諾美國將在與抗疫中提供全力支持、緊急援助和資源。

白宮發表聲明說，拜登與莫迪通話後，美國將向印度提供氧氣用品、疫苗原料、防護裝備等各種緊急援助。印度方面的聲明則說，莫迪向拜登提出希望能放寬疫苗的知識產權規定，以確保發展中國家能快速廉價地獲得疫苗和治療藥物。

拜登政府正準備向包括印度在內的其他國家地區供應多達6000萬劑的阿斯利康（AstraZeneca）疫苗。

印度疫情｜美國計劃提供援助　考慮輸送阿斯利康疫苗
印度疫情｜歐洲擬支援　成員國供應氧氣與藥物
印度總理莫迪：新冠肺炎「風暴」撼動國家　促請民眾接種與防疫
印度新冠疫情嚴峻　鋼廠被迫關閉　將氧氣轉為醫療用
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。