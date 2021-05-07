印度疫情惡化　IMF或對經濟增長預測重新評估

撰文：許懿安
國際貨幣基金組織（IMF）發言人格里・賴斯（Gerry Rice）5月6日稱，印度新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）個案增加，為組織4月對印度進行的經濟增長預測帶來下行風險。
他在例行簡報會中對記者稱，IMF會在7月發布新的世界經濟展望（World Economic Outlook）時會重新考慮有關預測，但他沒進一步提供詳情。
IFM在4月預測，印度在2021及2022財年的經濟產出增長為12.5%。
Our sympathy and condolences to the Indian people on the human tragedy as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. We continue to engage closely with the authorities and stand ready to strengthen our dialogue and scale up our technical collaboration. #India pic.twitter.com/lWzhuZPNgQ— Gerry Rice (@IMFSpokesperson) May 6, 2021
賴斯稱印度疫情發展，會對該區以及全球經濟產生溢出效應，視乎這場危機的嚴重程度以及持續時間。
印度5月6日錄得412,262宗新增確診個案，新增死亡個案刷新紀錄，達3,980宗。
這個全球人口第二多的國家，正處於第二波疫情。