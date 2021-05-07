印度疫情惡化　IMF或對經濟增長預測重新評估

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

國際貨幣基金組織（IMF）發言人格里・賴斯（Gerry Rice）5月6日稱，印度新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）個案增加，為組織4月對印度進行的經濟增長預測帶來下行風險。

他在例行簡報會中對記者稱，IMF會在7月發布新的世界經濟展望（World Economic Outlook）時會重新考慮有關預測，但他沒進一步提供詳情。

IFM在4月預測，印度在2021及2022財年的經濟產出增長為12.5%。

賴斯稱印度疫情發展，會對該區以及全球經濟產生溢出效應，視乎這場危機的嚴重程度以及持續時間。

印度疫情環繞　尼泊爾從無幸免之機？｜地理看世界
印度疫情｜「新興市場之父」籲關注醫療保健、基建和教育相關股票
印度疫情｜病例破紀錄日增逾40萬　官員警告第三波疫情無可避免

印度5月6日錄得412,262宗新增確診個案，新增死亡個案刷新紀錄，達3,980宗。

這個全球人口第二多的國家，正處於第二波疫情。

請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。