阿富汗局勢｜G7就阿富汗危機開會　拜登視像形式出席

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

在武裝組織塔利班（Taliban）掌控阿富汗已滿一週之際，七國集團（G7）領導人8月24日通過視像形式討論阿富汗危機。

英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）22日在Twitter發文稱，至關重要的是，國際社會合作去確保安全的疏散、防止人道危機，以及支持阿富汗人保住過去20年所得。

英國是七國集團2021年的輪席主席國。

阿富汗局勢 | 美媒：G7外長舉行視像會議阿富汗局勢｜拜登約翰遜通話　同意召開G7會議商討應對之策阿富汗局勢｜歐盟與G7將召開會議　博雷利稱阿富汗來到十字路口

美國白宮發言人普薩基（Jen Psaki）22日稱，總統拜登（Joe Biden）24日以視像形式出席會議，將對阿富汗當前局勢，包括對難民的支援進行討論。

阿富汗
塔利班
發表評論...