阿富汗局勢｜G7就阿富汗危機開會　拜登視像形式出席

在武裝組織塔利班（Taliban）掌控阿富汗已滿一週之際，七國集團（G7）領導人8月24日通過視像形式討論阿富汗危機。
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）22日在Twitter發文稱，至關重要的是，國際社會合作去確保安全的疏散、防止人道危機，以及支持阿富汗人保住過去20年所得。
英國是七國集團2021年的輪席主席國。
I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 22, 2021
美國白宮發言人普薩基（Jen Psaki）22日稱，總統拜登（Joe Biden）24日以視像形式出席會議，將對阿富汗當前局勢，包括對難民的支援進行討論。