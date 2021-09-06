阿富汗局勢｜塔利班發言人︰聯合國承諾提供人道主義援助

9月6日，塔利班發言人沙欣（Suhail Shaheen）表示，聯合國已承諾，將對阿富汗進行援助。
塔利班發言人在TWITTER發布兩條推文，第一條寫道「塔利班負責政治事務的副埃米爾巴拉達（Mullah A. Baradar）及其代表團，在位於喀布爾的外交部，會見了聯合國負責人道主義事務的副秘書長格里菲斯（Martin Griffiths）。聯合國代表團承諾，繼續向阿富汗提供人道主義援助。」
to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries. The IEA delegation thanked the UN delegation, assuring them of cooperation and provision of needed
facilities.
在第二條推文中，沙欣寫道，「格里菲斯向阿富汗人民表示，他將在即將舉行的捐助國會議期間，呼籲各國向阿富汗提供進一步援助。塔利班感謝聯合國代表團，承諾將積極進行合作。」