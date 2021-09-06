阿富汗局勢｜塔利班發言人︰聯合國承諾提供人道主義援助

撰文：王晶晶
出版：更新：

9月6日，塔利班發言人沙欣（Suhail Shaheen）表示，聯合國已承諾，將對阿富汗進行援助。

塔利班發言人在TWITTER發布兩條推文，第一條寫道「塔利班負責政治事務的副埃米爾巴拉達（Mullah A. Baradar）及其代表團，在位於喀布爾的外交部，會見了聯合國負責人道主義事務的副秘書長格里菲斯（Martin Griffiths）。聯合國代表團承諾，繼續向阿富汗提供人道主義援助。」

在第二條推文中，沙欣寫道，「格里菲斯向阿富汗人民表示，他將在即將舉行的捐助國會議期間，呼籲各國向阿富汗提供進一步援助。塔利班感謝聯合國代表團，承諾將積極進行合作。」

阿富汗
塔利班
