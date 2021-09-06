畿內亞政變｜叛軍和政府各執一詞　聯合國譴責武力奪權

畿內亞局勢目前仍不明朗。據畿內亞當地媒體9月5日報道，首都發生軍事政變。政變領導人敦布亞（Mamady Doumbouya）帶領士兵，控制了畿內亞總統孔戴（Alpha Condé）。不過，孔戴政府發布聲明駁斥道，特種部隊對總統府的襲擊已被「擊退」。
Twitter廣泛流傳畿內亞總統被軟禁短片：
Guinea's president Alpha Conde has been arrested by the military. Earlier heavy gunfire was heard in the capital. #Conakry #Militarycouptinguinea pic.twitter.com/h9ZgQtipGo— Baillor Jalloh (@baillorjah) September 5, 2021
據畿內亞新聞網9月5日報道，畿內亞首都發生軍事政變。政變領導人杜姆布亞帶領士兵控制了總統孔戴。在該國電視講話中，軍政府宣布廢除憲法、解散政府、關閉陸地邊界。同時，軍政府承諾將啟動全國協商，以實現包容性和平過渡。
與此同時，孔戴政府也發布一份聲明駁斥稱，特種部隊對總統府的襲擊已被「擊退」。
對於此事，聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（António Guterres）在Twitter上發文稱，「我非常關注畿內亞的局勢。我堅決譴責使用武器奪權的做法，我呼籲立即釋放畿內亞總統孔戴」。
I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 5, 2021