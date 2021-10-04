諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎　發現感受體2學者分享殊榮

2021年諾貝爾生理學或醫學獎得獎名單10月4日公布，得獎者是美國生理學家朱利葉斯（David Julius）及美國分子神經生物學家帕塔普蒂安（Ardem Patapoutian），以表揚他們在發現溫度與接觸感受體的貢獻。他們研究有助研發藥物，以及治療慢性痛症等疾病。
評獎委員會在當天發布的新聞公報中指出，人類感知熱、冷和碰觸的能力對生存至關重要，是人們與周圍世界互動的基礎。日常生活中，人們認為這些感覺是理所當然的，但今年的獲獎成果解析相關神經脈衝如何產生並使人們得以感知溫度和壓力（觸碰）。
評獎委員會在公報中說，感官和周圍環境之間存在複雜的相互作用，而兩名獲獎者找到了人們在理解這種相互作用時關鍵的缺失環節。他們的突破性發現引發了很多相關研究，使人們對神經系統感知熱、冷和機械刺激的機制方面的理解得到了快速提升。
評獎委員會說，朱利葉斯利用辣椒素（一種來自辣椒的刺激性化合物，可引起灼熱感）發現了皮膚神經末梢中對熱有反應的「感受體」。帕塔普蒂安則使用對壓力敏感的細胞發現了一類新型「感受體」，可以對皮膚和內臟器官受到的機械刺激（Mechanical stimuli）做出反應。
基於獲獎者們的研究成果，更多側重於闡明這些「感受體」在多種生理過程中功能的研究正在開展。這些知識正被用於開發治療多種疾病的療法，例如慢性疼痛等。
評獎委員會秘書佩爾曼在當天舉行的新聞發佈會上表示，他已與兩名獲獎科學家取得了電話聯繫，他們表示「非常高興，並有一點驚訝」。
↓朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安發現名為TRPV1及TRPM8及Piezo通道，讓人們明白到熱、冷以及機械刺激能產生神經脈衝（Nerve impulses），讓我們感知和適應我們的世界。
The groundbreaking discoveries of the TRPV1, TRPM8 and Piezo channels by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us. pic.twitter.com/YWnOwayJri— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↑他們的研究讓人們了解到神經脈衝如何觸發人體的反應、令人們可感應到溫度和壓力。
↓2021年的得獎研究解釋到，熱、冷以及接觸能在我們的神經系統發出訊號，發現名為離子通道（ion channel）的膜蛋白對於很多生理過程以及疾病狀況都是重要的。
The seminal discoveries by this year’s #NobelPrize laureates in physiology or medicine have explained how heat, cold and touch can initiate signals in our nervous system. The identified ion channels are important for many physiological processes and disease conditions. pic.twitter.com/TxMTwSDHas— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↓朱利葉斯用辣椒素（Capsaicin，一種來自辣椒的刺激性化合物，可引起灼熱感），以識別出皮膚神經末梢的一個感應器（Sensor），它負責對熱力作出反應。
David Julius – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine – utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound from chilli peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. pic.twitter.com/GInY2q6RlD— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
↓帕塔普蒂安使用對壓力敏感的細胞，發現一類新型「感應器」，可以對皮膚和內臟器官受到的機械刺激做出反應。
2021 #NobelPrize laureate in physiology or medicine Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. pic.twitter.com/6T7661lRPq— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
朱利葉斯2010年在第7屆「邵逸夫獎」獲獎，表彰他對人類皮膚感知疼痛、刺激和溫度以致產生疼痛、過敏現象背後的分子機制的開創性發現。早在2014年，他就曾被預測為諾貝爾獎獲獎熱門人選。
朱利葉斯和帕塔普蒂安2020年曾共同獲得著名的卡弗里神經科學獎（Kavli Award for Neuroscience）。
朱利葉斯是美國加州大學三藩市分校教授，帕塔普蒂安則在加州斯克里普斯研究所（Scripps Research）任教。兩位得獎者將分享1000萬瑞典克朗（約892萬港元）獎金。