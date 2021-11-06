美國德州音樂會人群推擠　Travis Scott無視慘劇繼續唱？網民鬧爆

撰文：許懿安
在美國德州侯斯頓NRG公園舉行的「天文世界音樂節」（Astroworld Festival）11月5日首天公演發生慘劇。現場觀眾向舞台推擠，引起恐慌並導致大批人受傷、8人死亡。創辦音樂節的美國饒舌歌手Travis Scott捲入爭議，被指明知意外發生仍繼續演唱。

英國天空新聞台6日引述社交媒體流傳的影片稱，Travis Scott在表演途中看到台下慘狀，立即中斷表演，立即高呼保安員：「快來幫手！」他還說：「有人在這裏暈倒……不要碰他，不要碰他，」他說：「所有人向後退——保安員，快找人來幫手。」

↓惟Twitter流傳不少有關Travis Scott不理有人暈倒並繼續演唱的說法。另一影片顯示台下有觀眾失去知覺後，他仍在演唱。

暫時外界仍未知道，他是不是在發現台下出事後第一時間暫停表演，或時他在演唱途中一時未留意到相關情況。

↑有網民稱從這個角度看來，Travis Scott是看到有人在台下失去知覺的。

另有網民推文說，有些歌手只要看到一名觀眾暈倒，都會暫停演唱。她批評Travis Scott唯利是圖。

↓有網民稱是Travis Scott引起混亂以及導致有人死亡：

↓有觀眾在台下發生意外後，急忙接觸工作人員要求表演暫停，但他們什麼都沒做。

↓發生推擠意外後，現場一片混亂，有人跳上救護車車頂「熱舞」，導致它們無法載走傷車。

「天文世界音樂節」是Travis Scott創立的音樂節，為的是記念他兒時喜歡但已倒閉的同名遊樂場。

音樂節2020年因新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情取消，所以2021年復辦時歌迷對此反應十分熱烈，據說10萬張門券在半小時內售罄。現場有約5萬名觀眾。

音樂節原擬11月5日至6日一連舉行兩天。「天文世界音樂節」主辦單位已確認，音樂節其他活動已取消，它並補充說，所有人的心都與這個大家庭——尤其是失去所愛的人同在。

美聯社6日稱，目前政府部門方面還尚未確定遇難者死因，而遇難者身份都尚未確認。

+1

侯斯頓消防局長佩納（Samuel Peña）稱這是一宗「大規模傷亡」事故，已有至少8人死亡。她說意外在晚上9時至9時15分左右發生，觀眾開始衝向舞台，引起恐慌，一些人因呼吸困難而昏厥。

現場有人接受心肺復甦法急救，可惜返魂乏術。

現場逾300人在臨時設立的醫院接受治療。佩納稱在記者會上表示，有17人送醫，其中11人心臟病發。佩納稱，就醫傷者最年輕者僅10歲。有關這名10歲男童是否已死，美國媒體方面訊息混亂，有指他已送院，也有消息指他已死。

根據Twitter上流傳的影片，包括疑似死者選體的畫面。此外可見數十輛救護車抵達現場，多名醫護及工作人員正在照顧傷者。

