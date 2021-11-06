美國德州音樂會人群推擠　Travis Scott無視慘劇繼續唱？網民鬧爆

在美國德州侯斯頓NRG公園舉行的「天文世界音樂節」（Astroworld Festival）11月5日首天公演發生慘劇。現場觀眾向舞台推擠，引起恐慌並導致大批人受傷、8人死亡。創辦音樂節的美國饒舌歌手Travis Scott捲入爭議，被指明知意外發生仍繼續演唱。
英國天空新聞台6日引述社交媒體流傳的影片稱，Travis Scott在表演途中看到台下慘狀，立即中斷表演，立即高呼保安員：「快來幫手！」他還說：「有人在這裏暈倒……不要碰他，不要碰他，」他說：「所有人向後退——保安員，快找人來幫手。」
↓惟Twitter流傳不少有關Travis Scott不理有人暈倒並繼續演唱的說法。另一影片顯示台下有觀眾失去知覺後，他仍在演唱。
暫時外界仍未知道，他是不是在發現台下出事後第一時間暫停表演，或時他在演唱途中一時未留意到相關情況。
Way too fucked up , should've stop this shit
Another #disturbing video- Travis Scott continues to sing as he watched a unconscious fan

↑有網民稱從這個角度看來，Travis Scott是看到有人在台下失去知覺的。
另有網民推文說，有些歌手只要看到一名觀眾暈倒，都會暫停演唱。她批評Travis Scott唯利是圖。
↓有網民稱是Travis Scott引起混亂以及導致有人死亡：
Should we all just blame #TravisScott for causing an BIG mess at #AstroWorld last night? Cuz he had caused those 8 people to lose their own lives entirely, he needs to take FULL responsibility for this!
↓有觀眾在台下發生意外後，急忙接觸工作人員要求表演暫停，但他們什麼都沒做。
"Stop the show" and the staff did nothing. This shit is fucking heartbreaking
↓發生推擠意外後，現場一片混亂，有人跳上救護車車頂「熱舞」，導致它們無法載走傷車。
pleas identify these two idiots who jumped on the medic vehicle while they were trying to get through the crowd to help people. some of these inconsiderate fans need to be held responsible as well as the venue.
「天文世界音樂節」是Travis Scott創立的音樂節，為的是記念他兒時喜歡但已倒閉的同名遊樂場。
音樂節2020年因新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情取消，所以2021年復辦時歌迷對此反應十分熱烈，據說10萬張門券在半小時內售罄。現場有約5萬名觀眾。
音樂節原擬11月5日至6日一連舉行兩天。「天文世界音樂節」主辦單位已確認，音樂節其他活動已取消，它並補充說，所有人的心都與這個大家庭——尤其是失去所愛的人同在。
美聯社6日稱，目前政府部門方面還尚未確定遇難者死因，而遇難者身份都尚未確認。
侯斯頓消防局長佩納（Samuel Peña）稱這是一宗「大規模傷亡」事故，已有至少8人死亡。她說意外在晚上9時至9時15分左右發生，觀眾開始衝向舞台，引起恐慌，一些人因呼吸困難而昏厥。
現場有人接受心肺復甦法急救，可惜返魂乏術。
現場逾300人在臨時設立的醫院接受治療。佩納稱在記者會上表示，有17人送醫，其中11人心臟病發。佩納稱，就醫傷者最年輕者僅10歲。有關這名10歲男童是否已死，美國媒體方面訊息混亂，有指他已送院，也有消息指他已死。
根據Twitter上流傳的影片，包括疑似死者選體的畫面。此外可見數十輛救護車抵達現場，多名醫護及工作人員正在照顧傷者。