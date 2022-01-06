立陶宛總統：向來支持與「台北」互設非外交的貿易辦事處

立陶宛總統瑙塞達（Gitanas Nausėda）1月4日稱，允許以「台灣」名義設立駐立陶宛代表處是個錯誤後，他1月5日稱，向來支持立陶宛與「台北」互設非外交的貿易辦事處。
瑙塞達5日在Twitter發文稱，「我一直以來都支持促進經濟聯繫，在立陶宛與台北互設非外交的貿易辦事處。」
I have always supported facilitation of economic ties& establishing non-diplomatic trade offices in Lithuania and in #Taipei. 🇱🇹 is a sovereign democratic country that respects international commitments and has a right to develop ties with other countries and regions worldwide.— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) January 5, 2022
他還稱「立陶宛是一個尊重國際承諾的民主主權國家，有權同世界其他國家和地區發展關係。」
據立陶宛國家廣播電視台（LRT）報道，瑙塞達1月4日表示，立陶宛政府允許台北以「台灣」名義在該國設代表處是一個「錯誤」。
瑙塞達說，他不認為台灣在立陶宛開設代表處是一個錯誤，而是在取代表處的名字時，沒有與他協調。