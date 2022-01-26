佩洛西81歲未言休　表態再參選美國會選舉

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

美國國會眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）1月25日表態再度投入國會選戰，爭取第19個眾議員任期，但未說明是否會尋求續任民主黨領袖。

全國公共廣播電台（NPR）25日報道，現年81歲、代表加州三藩市（San Francisco）的佩洛西是美國第一名女眾院議長。英媒指，外界原本預料她會卸任，尤其是她所屬的民主黨有可能在11月8日中期選舉丟失多數黨優勢。

圖為美國國會眾議院議長佩洛西2021年在Twitter發布的相片。（Twitter@SpeakerPelosi）
佩洛西為何戀權不放手？彈劾特朗普可能終結佩洛西政治生命少數反對聲音下　佩洛西獲美國民主黨提名再任眾院議長16名民主黨黨友聯名致函：下台吧！佩洛西

佩洛西在Facebook發布影片宣布參加國會議員選舉，但未有明言會不會再角逐議長寶座。她2018年曾允諾不再連任議長。

美國
美國民主黨
美國國會
美國政壇
佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）