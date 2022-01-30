趙立堅批評美軍與阿富汗戰爭但用錯照片　攝影師不滿

撰文：李亭
中國外交部發言人趙立堅在Twitter上傳4張照片，指責美軍在阿富汗戰爭中給當地孩童帶來災難。但攝影師蘇萊曼（Ali Haj Suleiman）之後回應照片是拍攝於敘利亞。他表示作品被扭曲盜用，非常生氣。

趙立堅1月24日在Twitter個人帳號發出4張照片，發文寫着After 20 years' war, this is what the US has brought to the children in Afghanistan.（戰亂20年，這就是美國帶給阿富汗孩子的）。

中國外交官趙立堅發圖指責美軍在阿富汗戰爭中給當地帶來的災難，遭到照片攝影師批評。（Twitter@zlj517）

照片拍攝者、敘利亞攝影師蘇萊曼（Ali Haj Suleiman）1月27日在Twitter個人帳號上澄清，這組圖片在敘利亞拍攝，他指圖片殘破景象是由敘利亞政權及俄羅斯軍隊造成。

趙立堅後來在1月28日刪除帖子。

蘇萊曼長期用鏡頭記錄在戰火中長大的敘利亞孩童，他在1月28日接受傳媒訪問時表示，作品被扭曲盜用，非常生氣。

