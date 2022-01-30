趙立堅批評美軍與阿富汗戰爭但用錯照片　攝影師不滿

中國外交部發言人趙立堅在Twitter上傳4張照片，指責美軍在阿富汗戰爭中給當地孩童帶來災難。但攝影師蘇萊曼（Ali Haj Suleiman）之後回應照片是拍攝於敘利亞。他表示作品被扭曲盜用，非常生氣。
趙立堅1月24日在Twitter個人帳號發出4張照片，發文寫着After 20 years' war, this is what the US has brought to the children in Afghanistan.（戰亂20年，這就是美國帶給阿富汗孩子的）。
照片拍攝者、敘利亞攝影師蘇萊曼（Ali Haj Suleiman）1月27日在Twitter個人帳號上澄清，這組圖片在敘利亞拍攝，他指圖片殘破景象是由敘利亞政權及俄羅斯軍隊造成。
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has published @zlj517,photos taken by me in Idlib and claims that 'this is what the United States brought to the children in Afghanistan', but in fact, this is what the Syrian regime and Russian forces brought to the children in Idlib. https://t.co/lq2hGE66Cv pic.twitter.com/phAQVStXwb— Ali Haj Suleiman (@AliHajSuleiman) January 27, 2022
趙立堅後來在1月28日刪除帖子。
蘇萊曼長期用鏡頭記錄在戰火中長大的敘利亞孩童，他在1月28日接受傳媒訪問時表示，作品被扭曲盜用，非常生氣。
