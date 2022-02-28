烏克蘭局勢｜俄軍轟炸烏克蘭機場　世界最大運輸機「Mriya」被毀

撰文：蕭通
烏克蘭多個機場被俄羅斯轟炸，其中包括位於基輔的安托諾夫國際機場（Antonov International Airport），據烏克蘭官方Twitter指，當時停泊其中、世界最大且是唯一一架的An-225運輸機「Mriya 」已被炸毀。

「Mriya 」在烏克蘭語解作夢想，作為烏克蘭航空能力的象徵，此機是前蘇聯產物，於1988年首飛，至今已30年機齡，是全世界承載重量最大的運輸機與飛機，每次可運送160噸重的貨物，機長84公尺、翼展達88.4公尺；全球最大民航客機空中巴士A380，其翼展也只有79.75公尺。在最大載重下，AN225需3,500公尺的起飛距離，故並非很多機場可以承受到。其實AN225原本有兩架，但第二架製造尚未完成，已因蘇聯解體而胎死腹中。

烏克蘭外長庫列巴（Dmytro Kuleba）早前表示，Mriya可能已經被俄羅斯摧毀，「但他們永遠無法摧毀我們建立一個強大、自由和民主的歐洲國家的夢想，我們將獲勝！」

