烏克蘭局勢｜東南部城市數百人齊堵路　防俄軍前往最大核電站

撰文：洪怡霖
美媒報道，俄羅斯軍隊向烏克蘭東南部埃涅爾戈達爾（Energodar）推進之際，當地數以百計民眾3月2日上街封鎖道路，冀防止俄軍前往附近的核電廠。

美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）2日報道，全歐洲最大的Zaporizhzhia核電站位於埃涅爾戈達爾附近，數百名工人和當地人2日上午封鎖前往這個核電站的道路。

圖為烏克蘭埃涅爾戈達爾市長奧爾洛夫3月2日在Facebook發布的影片截圖。（Facebook@DmitroOrlovOfficial）

埃涅爾戈達爾市長奧爾洛夫（Dmytro Orlov）2日在Facebook發布的影片顯示，現場聚集許多民眾，部分人手持烏克蘭國旗，亦有車輛如垃圾車等加入堵塞道路的行列。

