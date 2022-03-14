俄烏和談第四輪技術性暫停　3月15日繼續

俄烏3月14日通過視像進行第四輪談判，雙方會談4小時，現已進行技術性暫停。
烏克蘭談判代表團成員、烏總統辦公室主任顧問波多利亞克（Mykhailo Podolyak）稱，「為讓工作小組進行額外工作以及澄清個別事情的定義，談判暫停至明天。談判仍在繼續……」
A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue...— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022
他在12日宣布，在雙方談判過程中成立了專門的工作小組。
波多利亞克13日稱，烏俄第四輪談判將涉及和平、停火、俄軍即時撤出及安全保障。他指俄羅斯承認其無謂的侵略行為，但同時卻繼續相信在烏克蘭和平城市的19天軍事行動「策略正確」。
The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. 🇺🇦 is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. 🇷🇺 is an ultimatum suppression of its own society pic.twitter.com/O00fnCd1WP— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022