俄烏和談第四輪技術性暫停　3月15日繼續

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

俄烏3月14日通過視像進行第四輪談判，雙方會談4小時，現已進行技術性暫停。

烏克蘭談判代表團成員、烏總統辦公室主任顧問波多利亞克（Mykhailo Podolyak）稱，「為讓工作小組進行額外工作以及澄清個別事情的定義，談判暫停至明天。談判仍在繼續……」

他在12日宣布，在雙方談判過程中成立了專門的工作小組。

波多利亞克13日稱，烏俄第四輪談判將涉及和平、停火、俄軍即時撤出及安全保障。他指俄羅斯承認其無謂的侵略行為，但同時卻繼續相信在烏克蘭和平城市的19天軍事行動「策略正確」。

烏克蘭
俄烏關係
俄羅斯