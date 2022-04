烏克蘭馬卡里夫鎮長指控俄軍槍殺132人　民眾陳屍街頭與亂葬崗

⚡️ Mayor: Russian troops shot 132 civilians in Makariv.



Makariv Head Vadym Tokar added that 40% of the town was destroyed by shelling. Makariv, a town of 10,000 people 50 kilometers west of Kyiv, was liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 22.



