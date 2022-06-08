伊朗東部客運火車撞挖土機後出軌 最少17死50傷
撰文：洪怡霖
伊朗東部塔巴斯（Tabas）附近6月8日有一部客運火車撞上挖土機後出軌，塔巴斯省長拉希米（Ali Akbar Rahimi）表示至少17人死亡、50人受傷，部分傷者情況嚴重。
根據美聯社和法媒指，事發於8日上午5時30分，載有348名乘客的列車在來往馬什哈德（Mashhad）和亞茲德（Yazd）的途中撞上一部挖土機。
報道引述伊朗紅新月會緊急行動負責人（緊急行動）Mehdi Valipour稱，列車11節車廂中有5節出軌。
#UPDATE— People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 8, 2022
June 8 - Death toll from today's train derailment has increased to 17, according to the governor of Tabas in eastern #Iran, adding that the figure is expected to rise.
At least 30 others have been injured, five of whom are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/DtRIBEJgeA
拉希米表示，救援人員搜查火車車廂之際，死亡人數或會上升。
中國駐伊朗大使館稱，暫無中國公民傷亡報告。