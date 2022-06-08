伊朗東部客運火車撞挖土機後出軌　最少17死50傷

伊朗東部塔巴斯（Tabas）附近6月8日有一部客運火車撞上挖土機後出軌，塔巴斯省長拉希米（Ali Akbar Rahimi）表示至少17人死亡、50人受傷，部分傷者情況嚴重。

根據美聯社和法媒指，事發於8日上午5時30分，載有348名乘客的列車在來往馬什哈德（Mashhad）和亞茲德（Yazd）的途中撞上一部挖土機。

報道引述伊朗紅新月會緊急行動負責人（緊急行動）Mehdi Valipour稱，列車11節車廂中有5節出軌。

拉希米表示，救援人員搜查火車車廂之際，死亡人數或會上升。

中國駐伊朗大使館稱，暫無中國公民傷亡報告。

