瑞典城市馬爾默環保奇招　垃圾桶會說話「色誘」民眾丟垃圾

This might be a continuation of #Swedengate 🇸🇪. The city of Malmö, in the south of Sweden, has added a sexy groaning voice to the city's trash cans. This is to encourage people not to litter. The trash cans are voiced by artist Joy M'Batha. #Sweden 💙💛 @malmostad ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/RBQKEexSy8