Boris Johnson約翰遜辭職演說全文｜中英對照

英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson，台譯強生）7月7日宣布辭職，以下是他7月7日宣布辭職後，在唐寧街首相府門外發布的演說全文。



謝謝你，謝謝您！

現在顯然議會保守黨的意願是該黨應該有一位新領導人，因此應有一位新首相。

而且我已經同意布雷迪爵士（Sir Graham Brady）的意見，我們後座議員的主席，現在應該開始選擇新領導人的過程。

時間表將在下周公布，我今天任命了一個內閣，而我將，在任直到新領導人人就位為止。

我想對2019年為投票給我們的數百萬人說，他們當中的許多人是第一次投票給保守黨，感謝你們的令人難以置信的授權，這是自1987年以來保守黨獲得最大多數的席次，自1979 年以來最大的選票份額。

我在過去幾天如此努力地繼續親自完成這一任務的原因不僅是因為我想這樣做，而是我覺得這是我的工作，我的職責 ，我對你的義務，去繼續我們在2019年已應承的事。

當然，我為本屆政府所取得的成就感到無比自豪，從完成英國脫歐到確定我們與歐洲大陸半個多世紀的關係。

（脫歐讓英國）收回這個國家在議會制定自己的法律的權力。 讓我們所有人渡過這場大流行病（新型冠狀病毒肺炎）的難關。 在歐洲以最快的速度推出疫苗，以最快的速度解除封鎖（全國封城），並在過去幾個月中引領西方對抗普京對烏克蘭的侵略。

現在讓我對烏克蘭人民說，只要有需要，在英國的我們將繼續支持你們爭取自由的鬥爭。

與此同時，在這個國家，我們一直在推進一個世紀以來最大的基礎設施、技能和技術投資計劃。

因為如果我對人有一個洞見，那就是天才、才能、熱情和想像力在整個人群中是均勻分佈的，但機會卻不是。

這就是為什麼我們必須不斷升級，不斷釋放英國每個地區的潛力。

如果我們能在這個國家做到這一點，我們將成為歐洲最繁榮的國家。

在過去的幾天裏，我試圖說服我的同事，當我們做到這麼多，當我們有如此龐大的任務，而實際上我們在民意調查只落後幾個百分點時，更換政府是很奇怪的——即使是在經過幾個月的無情侮辱後的半路中途，以及國內和國際經濟形勢如此困難的情況下。

我很遺憾沒有在這些爭論中取得成功，當然，不能親自帶領這麼多想法和項目是很痛苦的。

但正如我們在威斯敏斯特（指國會大樓）看到的那樣，群體本能是強大的，當群眾移動時，它就會移動，而我在政治上的朋友們，沒有人是不可或缺的。

我們卓越的達爾文體係將產生另一位同樣致力於帶領這個國家度過艱難時期的領導人，不僅幫助家庭渡過難關，而且改變和改進我們做事的方式。

減輕企業和家庭的負擔，是的，減稅，因為這是產生增長和收入的方式，我們需要為偉大的公共服務付費。

我對（將上任的）新領導人說，無論他或她是誰，我說我會盡可能多地支持你。

我對英國民眾說的是——我知道會有很多人（因為我辭職）鬆了一口氣，也許還有不少人也會感到失望。

我想讓你知道，放棄世界上最好的工作，我有多難過。但這就是人生。

我要感謝卡麗（Carrie，約翰遜妻子）和我們的孩子們，感謝我的所有家庭成員，他們不得不將就這麼長的時間。

我要感謝無與倫比的英國公務員提供的所有幫助和支持，感謝我們的警察，我們的緊急服務，當然還有我們出色的NHS，他們在關鍵時刻幫助延長了我的任期。

還有我們在世界各地備受推崇的武裝部隊和機構，以及我們孜孜不倦的保守黨成員和支持者，他們無私地助選使我們的民主成為可能。

我要感謝這裏（首相府）、契克斯（Chequers，意指鄉間首相別墅）和首相府的出色工作人員。

最重要的是，我要感謝英國公眾，感謝你們給予我的巨大特權。

我想讓你知道，從現在到新首相就位，政府仍將以公眾的利益為依歸，國家政府將繼續工作。

當首相本身就是一種教育。我去過英國的每一個地方。

除了我們自然世界的美麗，我發現有很多人擁有如此無限的英國原創性，願意以新的方式解決老問題，我知道即使現在有時看起來很黑暗，我們的未來在一起就是金光是燦爛的。

非常感謝大家。

“Thank you, thank you!

“It is clearly now the will of the Parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.

“And I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our back bench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now.

“The timetable will be announced next week and I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.

“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.

“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue, to deliver that mandate in person, was not just because I wanted to do so but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you, to continue to do what we promised in 2019.

“And of course I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century.

“Reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament. Getting us all through the pandemic. Delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“And let me say now to the people of Ukraine, I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.

“At the same time, in this country, we’ve been pushing forward a vast programme of investment, in infrastructure and skills and technology, the biggest in a century.

“Because if I have one insight into human beings it is that genius and talent and enthusiasm, imagination, are evenly distributed throughout the population but opportunity is not.

“And that’s why we must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential of every part of the UK.

“And if we can do that in this country we will be the most prosperous in Europe.

“In the last few days I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much, when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls.

“Even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.

“But as we’ve seen at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves it moves, and my friends in politics no one is remotely indispensable.

“Our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times, not just helping families to get through it but changing and improving the way we do things.

“Cutting burdens on businesses and families and yes, cutting taxes, because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services.

“And to that new leader, whoever he or she may be, I say I will give you as much support as I can.

“And to you the British public - I know there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

“And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks.

“I want to thank Carrie and our children, all the members of my family who have had to put up with so much for so long.

“I want to thank the peerless British civil service for all the help and support you’ve given, our police, our emergency services, and of course our fantastic NHS who at a critical moment helped to extend my own period in office.

“As well as our armed services and our agencies that are so admired around the world, and our indefatigable Conservative Party members and supporters whose selfless campaigning makes our democracy possible.

“I want to thank the wonderful staff here, at Chequers, here at No10, and our fantastic prop force detectives - the one group, by the way, who never leak.

“Above all I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege you have given me.

“And I want you to know that from now on until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government and the country will be carried on.

“Being Prime Minister is an education in itself. I've traveled to every part of the UK.

“And in addition to the beauty of our natural world I've found so many people possessed of such boundless British originality, and so willing to tackle old problems in new ways, I know that even if things can sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden.

“Thank you all very much.”