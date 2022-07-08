安倍晉三逝世｜躍登Twitter熱搜　有人表不捨　部份留言叫罵

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

日本前首相安倍晉三7月8日在奈良市演講時遭人槍擊，雖送院搶救，最終傷重不治。事件震撼國際社會，日本網民固然紛紛哀悼發生後，事件也成為Twitter熱門關鍵字，不少外國網民都發文表達看法。

有印度網民冀安倍安息，稱他是印度之友，以及所有印度人都與日本人共渡這艱難的時刻：

有網民稱難忘安倍2016年在里約奧運化身為馬里奧（又運作瑪利歐）宣傳東京奧運的時刻：

有網民稱安倍參拜供奉日本甲級戰犯的靖國神社，否認日本在侵華戰爭中發動大屠殺。中國人不能原諒他：

有網民稱：「安倍晉三是一個右翼民族主義者，是日本帝國時期無數罪行的辯護者，這包括二戰期間日本帝國對朝鮮人、菲律賓人、中國人和其他國家女性的性奴役（比如『慰安婦』）。請停止為他傷心。」這個推文發布安倍尚有搶救期間。

更多日本前首相安倍晉三遇刺的現場圖片，請點擊放大觀看：

+9

安倍晉三
安倍晉三遇刺身亡
日本
槍擊
槍擊案
奈良（日本）
