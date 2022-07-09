英國下任首相跑馬仔：防相華禮仕表態不參選 傳外相卓慧思將角逐
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）7月7日宣布辭任保守黨黨魁，將留任首相直至選出接班人後，外界一直關注誰將將領導執政保守黨，英媒9日引述消息指外相卓慧思（Liz Truss）將參與角逐。防相華禮仕（Ben Wallace）則表態不會競選。
華禮仕在Twitter發文表示，經過深思熟慮及與家人同事討論，決定不會競逐保守黨黨魁一職。他稱這不是容易的決定，將專注於目前的防相工作。
After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support. 1/2— Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) July 9, 2022
英媒則引述消息人士指，外相卓慧思將在7月10日左右啟動競選活動，她並將承諾減稅、供給側改革（supply side reform）等。
英國前財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak）、檢察總長柏斐文（Suella Braverman）、下議院外交事務委員會主席董勤達（Thomas Tugendhat）等人已在較早前宣布將角逐保守黨黨魁。
I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.— Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022
