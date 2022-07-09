英國下任首相跑馬仔：防相華禮仕表態不參選　傳外相卓慧思將角逐

撰文：成依華
英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）7月7日宣布辭任保守黨黨魁，將留任首相直至選出接班人後，外界一直關注誰將將領導執政保守黨，英媒9日引述消息指外相卓慧思（Liz Truss）將參與角逐。防相華禮仕（Ben Wallace）則表態不會競選。

華禮仕在Twitter發文表示，經過深思熟慮及與家人同事討論，決定不會競逐保守黨黨魁一職。他稱這不是容易的決定，將專注於目前的防相工作。

英媒則引述消息人士指，外相卓慧思將在7月10日左右啟動競選活動，她並將承諾減稅、供給側改革（supply side reform）等。

英國前財政大臣辛偉誠（Rishi Sunak）、檢察總長柏斐文（Suella Braverman）、下議院外交事務委員會主席董勤達（Thomas Tugendhat）等人已在較早前宣布將角逐保守黨黨魁。

