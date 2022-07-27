菲律賓7.3級地震 馬尼拉有強烈震感 建築物被「腰斬」傾斜
菲律賓北部7月27日早上8時43分發生黎克特制7.3級地震，震央位於阿布拉省（Abra），震源深度只有10公里，首都馬尼拉（Manila）亦有強烈震感。
暫未有傷亡報告，無海嘯威脅。社交網站流傳的相片顯示，位於呂宋島西北岸南伊羅戈省（Ilocos Sur）首府美岸市（City of Vigan），有聯合國教科文組織世界遺產的建築物受損。
Structures damaged in UNESCO World Heritage Site of Vigan, Ilocos Sur after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake earlier this morning. Photo from Arlene Alegre Gajeton. pic.twitter.com/TX55TQ6Ean— Berniemack Arellano (@habagatcentral) July 27, 2022
南伊羅戈省（Ilocos Sur）班泰市（Bantay）班泰教堂鐘樓（Bantay Church Bell Tower）損毀▼
Footage of the earthquake in Bantay Church Bell Tower in Bantay, Ilocos Sur. Hope no one got hurt.— Mark Lagos (@akosibluethree) July 27, 2022
📷: Edison Adducul via FB. pic.twitter.com/5MkRgAyutm
震央所在的阿布拉省有建築物被震到「腰斬」傾斜▼
Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos shares pictures of effects of earthquake earlier. pic.twitter.com/LwSlmHeHRv— RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 27, 2022
美岸超市物品散落一地▼
Video: Damage in a grocery store in Lindol, Philippines, following magnitude 7.3 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/AcrQVxA6xr— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 27, 2022
包括馬尼拉大都會在內的呂宋島其他地區也有震感。首都馬尼拉有大批民眾跑出戶外地方，到空地暫避。
菲律賓火山與地震研究所（Phivolcs）指，預計會造成破壞和發生餘震。