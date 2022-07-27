菲律賓7.3級地震　馬尼拉有強烈震感　建築物被「腰斬」傾斜

撰文：王慧珊
菲律賓北部7月27日早上8時43分發生黎克特制7.3級地震，震央位於阿布拉省（Abra），震源深度只有10公里，首都馬尼拉（Manila）亦有強烈震感。

暫未有傷亡報告，無海嘯威脅。社交網站流傳的相片顯示，位於呂宋島西北岸南伊羅戈省（Ilocos Sur）首府美岸市（City of Vigan），有聯合國教科文組織世界遺產的建築物受損。

南伊羅戈省（Ilocos Sur）班泰市（Bantay）班泰教堂鐘樓（Bantay Church Bell Tower）損毀▼

震央所在的阿布拉省有建築物被震到「腰斬」傾斜▼

美岸超市物品散落一地▼

包括馬尼拉大都會在內的呂宋島其他地區也有震感。首都馬尼拉有大批民眾跑出戶外地方，到空地暫避。

菲律賓火山與地震研究所（Phivolcs）指，預計會造成破壞和發生餘震。

地震
菲律賓
