佩洛西行程傳涉台遭警告 蓬佩奧Twitter「撥火」圖拖拜登落水
美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi，又譯作裴洛西或波洛西）7月29日起程訪問亞太地區，外界已知第一站是新加坡，第二站料是馬來西亞。但引人關注的是，她在訪馬後會不會訪問台灣。美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）30日發文，再度給予支持。
他在Twitter發文稱，中國共產黨的喉舌威脅說，如佩洛西訪台，她的專機會被擊落。他稱美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）一定要對她這個行程給予全面的支持，「不要軟弱以及屈服於北京的戰爭販子和獨裁者。」他說要支持熱愛自由的台灣民眾。
CCP-mouthpiece The Global Times threatens Pelosi's plane will be shot down if she visits Taiwan.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 29, 2022
President Biden must give full support to this visit. Don't be weak and cave to the demands of petty warmongers and dictators in Beijing. Support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.
他在之後一條推文中稱，「拜登政府向中共屈服會表現出非常危險的弱點。我們不是任何人的衛星國。這是兩個主權國家——美國和台灣——之間的事情。」
The Biden administration caving to the CCP would display very dangerous weakness. We are no one's satellite state. This is a matter between two sovereign Nations - America and Taiwan.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 29, 2022
《環球時報》特約評論員胡錫進29日在Twitter發文指，解放軍有權擊落美國眾議院議長佩洛西的專機。胡錫進30日發現Twitter帳號被封鎖，因此決定刪除這篇帖文。
胡錫進表示，他30日上午發現自己的Twitter帳號被封鎖，原因是他的帖文違反規則，他須刪除帖文。
胡錫進29日在Twitter發文稱，解放軍有權採取最強硬手段來強制驅離佩洛西專機和美軍戰機，包括發射各種警告彈，作出阻礙性飛行動作。他指若美國軍機和佩洛西專機闖入台灣12海里上空，解放軍戰機有權向美國飛機發射導彈，擊落美軍戰機和佩洛西乘坐的專機。
If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice. The mainland will definitely carry out severe punishment actions on Taiwan at the same time. The unbearable consequences will fall on Tsai authorities. https://t.co/HJKall7AiR— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 30, 2022
說好的一起去呢？
蓬佩奧24日在Twitter發文稱，要和眾議院議長佩洛西一同訪問台灣。
蓬佩奧24日在Twitter上標記佩洛西的帳戶，並寫道：「南希（佩洛西的名字），我會跟妳一起去。我在中國大陸被禁（入境），但在熱愛自由的台灣沒有，到時見！」
截至截稿前，蓬佩奧卻看來未有「坐言起行」，真的前往台灣等她。
.@SpeakerPelosi. Nancy, I'll go with you. I'm banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there!— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 24, 2022