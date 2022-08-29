俄烏局勢｜扎波羅熱核電廠連日遭炮擊 IAEA專家組啟程前往視察
目前由俄羅斯軍隊控制的烏克蘭扎波羅熱核電站（Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant）連日遭炮擊之際，國際原子能機構（IAEA）8月28日宣布其專家代表團料預計未來幾天會前往視察。
總幹事格羅西（Rafael Grossi）在Twitter上發布專家組合照並表示，IAEA專家團隊已在前往扎波羅熱核電站的路上。
The day has come, @IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week. pic.twitter.com/tyVY7l4SrM— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 29, 2022
國際原子能機構28日較早前在Twitter表示，格羅西稱，他持續跟各方協商，目的是在接下來數天派出IAEA專家代表團到烏克蘭札波羅熱核電廠，以助確保當地核安全。
.@rafaelmgrossi said he was continuing his consultations with all parties with the aim to send an IAEA expert mission to the #ZNPP in the next few days to help ensure nuclear safety and security there.— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) August 28, 2022
《紐約時報》引述其所獲得的名單表示，格羅西是代表團成員之一，另外13名專家大多來自中立國家。
國際原子能機構還表示，烏克蘭札波羅熱核電廠地區25日、26日與27日接連遭炮擊。
俄烏繼續互相指責
俄羅斯衛星通訊社29日引述扎波羅熱州軍民行政機構負責人巴利茨基（Yevgeny Baritsky）稱，烏克蘭炮擊埃涅爾戈達爾（Energodar）所造成的受傷人數增至9人，其中2人正在醫院搶救。
根據埃涅爾戈達爾市政府說法，一架烏克蘭「神風」無人機在扎波羅熱核電站上空被擊落，之後烏軍向市內多個住宅區開火。
扎波羅熱州長斯塔魯赫（Oleksandr Starukh）28日在Telegram稱，俄軍襲擊距離核電廠約2小時車程、州內主要城市的民居及奧列霍夫鎮（Orikhiv）。
核電站發生意外會怎樣？俄烏皆發出警告
巴利茨基稱，如果扎波羅熱核電站發生輻射，後果將是災難性，可比擬切爾諾貝爾和福島核災的悲劇。
烏克蘭原子能公司（Energoatom）29日發布風向預測指，若扎波羅熱核電站發生嚴重意外，輻射會蔓延烏克蘭南部及俄羅斯的西南部。