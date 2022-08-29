澳洲外長訪問巴布亞新畿內亞　稱澳方援助不附帶條件

撰文：成依華
澳洲外長黃英賢（Penny Wong）8月29日訪問巴布亞新畿內亞（Papua New Guinea），她稱澳洲希望與該國建立「盡可能密切的關係」，又指澳洲對太平洋島國地區的援助不附帶任何條件。

黃英賢訪問了巴布亞新畿內亞首都莫爾茲比港（Port Moresby），她強調澳方將與巴布亞新畿內亞政府及其人民合作，並聽取意見。

她在此行會見了巴布亞新畿內亞總理馬拉佩（James Marape）、外長特卡琴科（Justin Tkatchenko）等人。

她9月1日將轉為訪問東帝汶（Timor-Leste），據《衛報》指，預計黃英賢也將向當地傳遞類似的信息。

澳洲
巴布亞新畿內亞
