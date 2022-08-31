戈爾巴喬夫離世　各界紛致哀

撰文：王慧珊 張子傑
出版：更新：

前蘇聯總統戈爾巴喬夫（Mikhail Gorbachev，又譯戈巴卓夫）8月30日因病離世，終年91歲，各界領袖和名人紛紛致哀。

聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（António Guterres）讚揚戈爾巴喬夫是一位改變歷史進程的獨一無二政治家，「世界失去了一位傑出的全球領袖、堅定的多邊主義者和孜孜不倦的和平倡導者。」

歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩（Ursula von der Leyen）則認為，戈爾巴喬夫是一位獲信任及尊重的領袖，在結束鐵幕時代功不可沒，為打開自由歐洲鋪路，指他名留青史。

英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）表示，對這名前蘇聯末代領袖以和平方式終結冷戰中展示勇氣和誠懇，感到非常敬佩，而且在俄羅斯總統普京（Vladimir Putin，又譯作普丁或蒲亭）下令入侵烏克蘭的時刻，戈爾巴喬夫致力開放蘇聯社會，仍然成為大家的榜樣。

法國總統馬克龍（Emmanuel Macron）稱，戈爾巴喬夫對歐洲和平的承諾改變了他們共同的歷史，「他是一位和平的人，他的選擇為俄羅斯人開闢了自由之路。」

美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）說，戈爾巴喬夫是一位具有非凡遠見的人，「當他上台執政時，冷戰已經持續了近40年，共產主義持續了更長時間，造成毀滅性後果。很少有蘇聯高級官員有勇氣承認事情需要改變。作為參議院外交關係委員會的成員，我看到他這樣做了，而且做得更多。」

美國前國務卿基辛格（Henry Kissinger）表示，俄羅斯人和歐洲人都對戈爾巴喬夫欠一份感激之情，並讚揚戈爾巴喬夫為人類作出巨大貢獻。

荷里活影星、加州前州長阿諾舒華辛力加（Arnold Schwarzenegger）亦有哀悼戈爾巴喬夫，他表示對方是自己心目中的其中一名英雄，對之前與他會面感到榮幸和喜悅，「我們所有人都可以從他精彩的人生中學習。」

戈爾巴喬夫
蘇聯
俄羅斯
