沉迷黑幫片　印度19歲男為出名變連環殺人魔

Aged 19 years, the serial killer, who killed 3 chowkidars in 3 nights in Sagar district, arrested from Bhopal. Hours before arrest, he killed a 23-year-old chowkidar outside marble showroom in Bhopal. CCTV grabs show the last murder. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/xnMkQ548K5