IPEF｜印太經濟框架首個實體部長級會談 英媒：不涉及關稅減免
撰文：房伊媚
出版：更新：
印太經濟框架（IPEF）首次面對面的部長級會談9月8日至9日在美國洛杉磯舉行。英媒8日稱，在與會國是次達成的協議中，不會涉及關稅減免。
包括美國、澳洲、日本、印尼、泰國在內的14國部長出席是次會談。
印太經濟框架涉及貿易、供應鏈、清潔經濟、公平經濟4個領域。共同社網站9日稱，與會國8日就這4個領域進行討論。報道指，日本經濟產業大臣西村康稔強調須建立預防供應鏈中斷的訊息聯絡機制，而且推進供應鏈多元化很重要，這看法獲與會國理解。
This is truly an exciting day for trade policy and the collective collaboration between the US and our IPEF partners. Over the next two days we will deepen our partnerships and work collectively to address the global economic challenges we all face. https://t.co/ebFeGKvSTe pic.twitter.com/dhHOoOLhNm— Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) September 9, 2022
美國貿易代表戴琪（Katherine Tai）表示，是次會談旨在應對未來的挑戰，以及在印太區實現「可持續而公平的增長」。