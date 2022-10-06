帕勞總統訪台出席雙十活動及晤蔡英文　將為玉山論壇發表演說

撰文：房伊媚
出版：更新：

太平洋島國帕勞（Palau，又譯帛琉）總統惠恕仁（Surangel S. Whipps, Jr.）10月5日率團訪問台灣，他與台灣總統蔡英文會面，並會出席雙十節活動。玉山論壇7日舉行，惠恕仁會為開幕禮發表演說。

蔡英文6日以軍禮歡迎惠恕仁，據台方4日稱，台外長吳釗燮也會設宴款待惠恕仁及訪團成員，雙方會討論如何持續加深雙邊合作，並就共同關切的議題深入交換意見。

惠恕仁會就觀光發展、航運、國際金融、農漁業、原住民事務等領域，分別與台灣官員、金融界人士、海洋科學專家會晤交流。

台方6日表示，包括帕勞、美國、加拿大、日本、澳洲、新西蘭在內的12國政要、意見領袖及專家會分別親身或以視像形式參加玉山論壇。除惠恕仁外，新西蘭前副總理兼外長彼得斯（Winston Peters）也會為玉山論壇開幕禮發表演說。

