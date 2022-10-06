諾貝爾文學獎揭盅 法國作家Annie Ernaux摘下桂冠
2022年諾貝爾文學獎10月6日揭盅，得主為法國作家埃爾諾 （Annie Ernaux），瑞典學院讚揚她有勇氣和敏銳的洞察力。埃爾諾在法國享負盛名，她有超過30部文學作品，部份著作更改編為電影，包括2021年在威尼斯影展獲「金獅獎」的《孕辱》（Happening）。
埃爾諾生於1940年，現年82歲。她的文學作品大部份是自傳體，著作包括《一個女人的故事》（Une Femme）、《簡單的激情》（Passion simple）、《恥辱》（La Honte）等。她有超過30部文學作品。
瑞典學院（Swedish Academy）讚揚她「以勇氣和敏銳的洞察力，揭示個人記憶的根源、隔閡和集體限制。」
埃爾諾曾稱寫作是一種政治行為，讓大眾看到社會的不平等，為此她使用語言作為她的「一把刀」，撕開想像的面紗。
電影《情慾之愛》（Passion Simple，又譯情慾告白）、《孕辱》（Happening）都是改編自埃爾諾的作品。其中講述墮胎議題的《孕辱》在2021年威尼斯影展獲得最高榮譽的「金獅獎」。
上年度、2021年諾貝爾文學獎得主為坦桑尼亞小說家古爾納（Abdulrazak Gurnah）。瑞典學院（Swedish Academy）當時稱，是為表揚他在「殖民主義的影響，以及在不同文化和大陸之間的鴻溝中難民的命運，有毫不妥協以及富有同情心的洞察力。」
諾貝爾獎是依據瑞典發明家諾貝爾（Alfred Nobel）的遺囑所設，1901年開始頒發；諾貝爾獎頒給得主1枚金質獎章及1000萬瑞典克朗獎金。