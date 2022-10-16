梵高名畫遭淋番茄湯後 英國組織再示威 Aston Martin陳列室遭殃
英國環保團體Just Stop Oil在10月16日再發起抗議，在倫敦市中心堵路表達訴求，期間有示威者向車廠Aston Martin的一間陳列室噴漆。同一團體成員14日才在英國國家美術館向梵高名畫潑番茄湯，兩人被捕。
Just Stop Oil多名成員16日早上約11時一度在倫敦市中心公園巷（Park Lane）堵路，他們坐在路中央，並展示橫額。據組織在Twitter稱，他們要求政府叫停所有新的石油和天然氣許可證。
💥🧯💥Just Stop Oil supporters defy home secretary by blocking Park Lane and spray painting an upmarket car showroom💥🧯💥— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 16, 2022
Just Stop Oil supporters have blocked Park Lane and sprayed paint over a car showroom to demand that the government halts... #CivilDisobedience #UK pic.twitter.com/QFO0sFVTAk
示威期間，有抗議者向鄰近的一間Aston Martin陳列室噴橙色漆油。他又向途人稱「這與此國家需要的公共交通工具完全相反。」
@JustStop_Oil supporter sprays Aston Martin luxury car dealership on Park Lane with paint.#JustStopOil #AstonMartin #climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/TgBGx8qU7H— Rich Felgate (@richfelgate) October 16, 2022
在事件前兩天的10月14日，同一組織有兩名成員在英國國家美術館（The National Gallery）向梵高（Vincent Van Gogh）名畫《向日葵》（Sunflowers）潑番茄湯，兩人之後被控刑事毀壞。
美術館稱，因有玻璃覆蓋，畫作未受損壞，惟畫框輕微受損，經清理後畫作已掛回展覽位置。