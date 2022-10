美國侯斯頓華人滅門慘案　８年後疑兇終落網　疑因晉升問題下殺手

Huge news! On 1-30-14, HCSO deputies responded to a residence at 14015 Fosters Creek Dr (Cypress). Deputies discovered two (2) adults, one male and one female, and two children, ages 9 and 7, deceased from gunshot wounds. On Sunday, 9-11-22, HCSO Homicide Investigators 1/3 pic.twitter.com/GLICk30rib