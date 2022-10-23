俄羅斯軍機墜落民居至少2死　現場火光熊熊　一周內第二宗

撰文：成依華
出版：更新：

一架俄羅斯戰機10月23日墜落在俄西伯利亞伊爾庫茨克（Irkutsk）的民居，現場出現大火，事件中有兩名機師身亡。這是俄羅斯過去一周內發生第二宗同類事件。

該架蘇-30戰機在伊爾庫茨克的試飛中墜毀，撞向一棟兩層高的民居，造成兩名飛行員死亡。政府指事件中沒有居民喪生，又稱已控制地面火勢。

據網絡上流傳影片顯示，意外現場出現猛烈火勢，冒出濃煙。東歐傳媒NEXTA報道指，火場面積達到200平方米。

俄羅斯衛星通訊社報道，事發後附近住宅區域有150棟民居停電。

這是俄羅斯過去一周內發生第二宗同類事件，一架俄羅斯蘇-34戰機10月17日下午在南部城鎮葉伊斯克（Yeysk）墜毀，機身撞向一棟9層高住宅，引起爆炸，造成至少13人死亡。

