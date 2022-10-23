俄羅斯軍機墜落民居至少2死 現場火光熊熊 一周內第二宗
一架俄羅斯戰機10月23日墜落在俄西伯利亞伊爾庫茨克（Irkutsk）的民居，現場出現大火，事件中有兩名機師身亡。這是俄羅斯過去一周內發生第二宗同類事件。
該架蘇-30戰機在伊爾庫茨克的試飛中墜毀，撞向一棟兩層高的民居，造成兩名飛行員死亡。政府指事件中沒有居民喪生，又稱已控制地面火勢。
據網絡上流傳影片顯示，意外現場出現猛烈火勢，冒出濃煙。東歐傳媒NEXTA報道指，火場面積達到200平方米。
⚡️The moment of the fall of a Russian military aircraft in the Irkutsk region— MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) October 23, 2022
It can be seen how it falls into a residential building in the private sector, but there is no moment for the pilots to eject.
"Unconfirmed": Both Su-30 pilots died pic.twitter.com/vV5PNBqCKk
❗️In the #Russian city of #Irkutsk, a military plane crashed on a residential building— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 23, 2022
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, it was a Su-30 that crashed during a test flight.
The area of the fire reached 200 square meters.
Both pilots died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/Jgra5ajckV
A military plane crashed in Russia, again.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) October 23, 2022
In Irkutsk, the Su-30, which had just taken off from the aircraft factory, fell on a two-story house. pic.twitter.com/TQGyY62clu
俄羅斯衛星通訊社報道，事發後附近住宅區域有150棟民居停電。
這是俄羅斯過去一周內發生第二宗同類事件，一架俄羅斯蘇-34戰機10月17日下午在南部城鎮葉伊斯克（Yeysk）墜毀，機身撞向一棟9層高住宅，引起爆炸，造成至少13人死亡。