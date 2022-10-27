塔利班冀中國把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議
撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：
阿富汗塔利班（Taliban）臨時政府副總理巴拉達爾（Abdul Ghani Baradar）10月26日表示，塔利班希望中國把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議。
負責經濟事務的巴拉達爾在Twitter稱，他26日會見中國駐喀布爾大使王愚時稱談及把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議。
4/7: Afghanistan in the "One Belt One Road" initiative. During his part of the conversation, Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu stated that his country "wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation." He claimed that China had plans to soon— د ریاست الوزراء اقتصادي معاونیت (@FDPM_AFG) October 26, 2022
根據推文，王愚說，中國希望加深與阿富汗關係，在任何局勢下，中國都支持塔利班政府。