塔利班冀中國把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

阿富汗塔利班（Taliban）臨時政府副總理巴拉達爾（Abdul Ghani Baradar）10月26日表示，塔利班希望中國把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議。

負責經濟事務的巴拉達爾在Twitter稱，他26日會見中國駐喀布爾大使王愚時稱談及把阿富汗納入一帶一路倡議。

根據推文，王愚說，中國希望加深與阿富汗關係，在任何局勢下，中國都支持塔利班政府。

塔利班重掌政權一周年｜中國有意在阿富汗發展礦業　現實充滿困難王毅晤穆塔基：中國將對阿富汗人復批簽證　促塔利班打擊東伊運阿富汗地震｜王毅致慰問電　中國將運送救災物資王毅：中國和中亞國家願一起努力解決阿富汗問題
阿富汗
塔利班
一帶一路
中國外交