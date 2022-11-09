英王查理斯三世夫婦視察約克郡 一名男子掟蛋後被拘留
撰文：成依華
英國新任國王查理斯三世（King Charles III）與王后卡米拉11月9日視察約克郡，一名男子向查理斯掟蛋，他之後被警察制服及拘留。
英媒ITV記者希普（Chris Ship）稱，該名男子似乎是高叫有關奴隸制的字句，他掟蛋後，雞蛋落在查理斯三世附近，現場有民眾責罵這名男子。
BREAKING: Man arrested in York after throwing egg at King Charles and Queen Consort.— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022
Appears he shouted about slavery.
Egg landed on ground near the King.
Crowds shouted back to the protestor “shame on you”.
Latest pictures 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZxHV1iFgaY
查理斯三世到約克郡是為已故英女王的雕像揭幕。