英王查理斯三世夫婦視察約克郡　一名男子掟蛋後被拘留

英國新任國王查理斯三世（King Charles III）與王后卡米拉11月9日視察約克郡，一名男子向查理斯掟蛋，他之後被警察制服及拘留。

英媒ITV記者希普（Chris Ship）稱，該名男子似乎是高叫有關奴隸制的字句，他掟蛋後，雞蛋落在查理斯三世附近，現場有民眾責罵這名男子。

查理斯三世到約克郡是為已故英女王的雕像揭幕。

