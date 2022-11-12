多年來為蝙蝠俠配音 美國演員Kevin Conroy患癌逝世 享年66歲
撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：
美國華納兄弟稱，演員凱文康羅伊（Kevin Conroy）11月10日逝世，終年66歲。
根據美國全國廣播公司（NBC），凱文康羅伊發言人向華納兄弟提供的聲明稱，他診斷出患癌後不久便過身。
凱文康羅伊1992年至1996年在華納兄弟的動畫《Batman: The Animated Series》中為蝙蝠俠及其真實身份Bruce Wayne配音。
+1
他在近60部不同作品及電子遊戲中為超級英雄配音，包括15部電影，當中主要是為蝙蝠俠配音。
↓非政府兼非牟利組織Peter Mayhew基金會亦證實這一消息↓
Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news. pic.twitter.com/rgjpB22LRb— Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 11, 2022