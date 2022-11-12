多年來為蝙蝠俠配音　美國演員Kevin Conroy患癌逝世　享年66歲

撰文：洪怡霖
出版：更新：

美國華納兄弟稱，演員凱文康羅伊（Kevin Conroy）11月10日逝世，終年66歲。

根據美國全國廣播公司（NBC），凱文康羅伊發言人向華納兄弟提供的聲明稱，他診斷出患癌後不久便過身。

凱文康羅伊1992年至1996年在華納兄弟的動畫《Batman: The Animated Series》中為蝙蝠俠及其真實身份Bruce Wayne配音。

+1

他在近60部不同作品及電子遊戲中為超級英雄配音，包括15部電影，當中主要是為蝙蝠俠配音。

↓非政府兼非牟利組織Peter Mayhew基金會亦證實這一消息↓

蝙蝠俠及超人等創作者Neal Adams逝世　享年80歲蝙蝠俠漫畫收藏者割愛出售6歲起珍藏　市值過千萬稱收藏壓力太大神奇女俠超人小丑和蝙蝠俠　猜想DC超級英雄哪個角色設定最不科學羅拔柏迪臣確診新冠肺炎　《蝙蝠俠》拍攝工作暫停
美國