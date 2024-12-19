愛回家｜姜麗文正式宣布離巢TVB　10月突然「離家」疑早有預示

TVB處境劇《愛．回家之開心速遞》深受觀眾喜愛，劇中多個角色都成功入屋，但近年不少人都相繼「離家」，當中飾演Liza的姜麗文（Lesley）今日（19日）正式宣布離巢，結束與TVB的7年賓主關係，姜麗文在IG以英文發長文：「Today marks my final day with TVB after an incredible 7 year journey. （今天是我在TVB的最後一天，經歷了這難以置信的7年旅程。」

在《愛．回家之開心速遞》中飾演Liza。（影片截圖）

姜麗文又回顧了這幾年來在TVB嘗試了不同工作：「Throughout these years, I’ve had many exciting and challenging roles in acting, hosting, and singing. I’ve learned and grown a lot, and I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that came my way. As I step into the next chapter of my life, I’m filled with excitement for what’s to come. I’ll continue to pour my heart into my work as an actress and singer-songwriter. I really, really, really love what I do, and I feel so lucky to be able to chase my dreams! 🌟💖（這些年來，我在演戲、主持、唱歌方面都嘗試了很多令人興奮及具有挑戰性的角色，我從中學習和成長了很多，我永遠都會感恩獲得的機會。當我踏進人生的另一篇章時，我對即將來臨的事情充滿興奮，我將繼續全心投入演員和創作歌手的工作。我真的真的真的很熱愛我所做的事，也很幸運自己能夠追夢！🌟💖）」

姜麗文同爸爸秦沛感情好好。（IG@lesleychianglove）

最後姜麗文亦有感謝一路支持她的人：「Thank you to all who have supported me over the years. Thank you for being on this ride with me. I can’t wait to share what’s coming next with you all!（感謝這些年來所有給予我支持的人。感謝你們與我一起踏上這段旅程。我急不及待想跟大家一起分享未來即將發生的事情！）」

姜麗文與哥哥姜文杰在2010年組成Benji and Lesley，以兄妹檔組合加入樂壇，2017年姜麗文簽約TVB成為旗下藝人，當中她在《愛·回家之開心速遞》飾演的Liza深受觀眾喜愛，更在《萬千星輝頒獎典禮2021》中勇奪「飛躍進步女藝員」獎。不過今年10月播出的一集中，劇情講到阿孝（阮政峰）跟賈名媛（邱芷微飾）酒後亂性，結果被Liza撞破，二人正式分手，但整集也不見Liza出場，令人懷疑姜麗文離開劇組早有預示。而之後姜麗文在IG分享了多張跟阮政峰拍劇的片段，並寫道：「No matter what… Liza and Darling, Forever」，網民紛紛留言大讚二人是最合襯CP，不捨得姜麗文離開劇組。

