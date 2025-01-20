陳凱琳隔空吻賀龔嘉欣奪視后　自揭曾做一事為閨蜜「借運」

TVB萬千星輝頒獎典禮2024已圓滿落幕，視后由現年35歲的龔嘉欣，憑《企業強人》中方芳一角奪得。入行15年人緣甚好的龔嘉欣，圈中好友紛紛祝賀，當中好姐妹陳凱琳更揭曾為對方做一事「借運」。



龔嘉欣奪得視后。（梁碧玲 攝）

出爐視后龔嘉欣上台時非常激動。

宣布龔嘉欣得獎一刻陳凱琳興奮到尖叫。（IG：@ghlchan）

陳凱琳與龔嘉欣是圈中出名的好姐妹，隔電視見證姐妹得獎興奮得尖叫，更自揭一個小秘密：「I AM SO PROUD OF YOUUUUU @kungkaty 嗰日Carlos 兩歲生日嘅時候 我哋貪玩攞咗（KC鄭嘉穎）個獎嚟同你影相 希望預祝你喺頒獎典禮可以夢想成真！BUT NOW IT HAS COME TRUE AND I COULDNT BE HAPPIER FOR YOU MY BESTIE!!!! 💗❤️👯‍♀️For all the years that I’ve known you, you’ve always been incredibly hardworking and headstrong in everything you do!Despite how much it takes a toll on your body and health, you still endure it without complaint because you take care of every opportunity you are given. 🥺I love you so much and once again— OUR ENTIRE FAMILY IS SO PROUD OF YOU! (Yes I’m speaking on behalf of the Cheng boys too! ❤️）」

龔嘉欣陳凱琳是出名的好姐妹。（IG：@ghlchan）

陳凱琳曾借出老公鄭嘉穎視帝獎，俾龔嘉欣沾沾旺氣。（IG：@ghlchan）