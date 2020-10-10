岑杏賢公開未婚夫廬山真面目　自爆兩人同月同日生勁有緣

岑杏賢（Jennifer）昨日（9/10）不但正式踏入32歲，更宣布將與圈外男友結婚，她接受《香港01》訪問時便說：「Yes！已經求咗婚一段時間。」深夜，她更在Instagram公開與未來老公的合照，更寫道：「Extremely warm to receive everyones blessings. I honestly had the most amazing and memorable birthday celebration this year. I feel so blessed and grateful, not only have I found my Mr. Right, but we serendipitously share October 9th birth-date together. Happy birthday to me & my fiancé today.（收到大家嘅祝福覺得好溫暖，今年生日真係咁多年嚟最不可思議同難忘，我覺得好感恩，唔只係因為搵到Mr. Right，仲係因為我哋咁啱都係同月同日生日，祝我同未婚夫都生日快樂。」非常有緣。

