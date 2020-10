岑杏賢公開未婚夫廬山真面目　自爆兩人同月同日生勁有緣

岑杏賢(Jennifer)昨日(9/10)不但正式踏入32歲,更宣布將與圈外男友結婚,她接受《香港01》訪問時便說:「Yes!已經求咗婚一段時間。」深夜,她更在Instagram公開與未來老公的合照,更寫道:「Extremely warm to receive everyones blessings. I honestly had the most amazing and memorable birthday celebration this year. I feel so blessed and grateful, not only have I found my Mr. Right, but we serendipitously share October 9th birth-date together. Happy birthday to me & my fiancé today.(收到大家嘅祝福覺得好溫暖,今年生日真係咁多年嚟最不可思議同難忘,我覺得好感恩,唔只係因為搵到Mr. Right,仲係因為我哋咁啱都係同月同日生日,祝我同未婚夫都生日快樂。」非常有緣。

