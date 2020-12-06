陳茵媺大仔7歲生日已經靚仔過爹哋陳豪　許下無私願望獲讚小天使

陳豪與老婆陳茵媺 （Aimee） 育有二子一女，一家五口生活得幸福愉快，而主力照顧三個寶貝仔女的Aimee就比較多會於IG分享他們的家庭生活點滴，昨日她就post了一家人為大仔陳梓燁（Aiden）慶祝7歲生日的照片和短片，他們都笑得好開心，畫面十分之溫馨。而剛滿7歲的Aiden真是長得愈大愈靚仔，盡得爸媽真傳，更靚仔過爹哋，尤其是一對大眼睛隨時可以電暈人。

Aimee不時會於IG分享他們的家庭生活點滴。(陳茵媺ig)

Aimee用英語留言表示：「Happy birthday to my sweetest Angel Aiden. He asked me if birthday wishes made on your bday cake ALWAYS come true and I said... ALWAYS (I thought he wanted some toy) time to make a wish and he ended up wishing for the coronavirus to go away so "everyone can go out and not get sick." Thank you God for sending such a selfless and considerate Angel to me 7 years ago... I am soso grateful for all the times you remind me why I'm so lucky to have been chosen to be your Guardian mama.」

大意是Aiden問媽咪，如果在生日蛋糕前許願，會否願望成真，Aimee就答Aiden「會」，她以為Aiden會許願得到玩具，誰知Aiden竟是許願新冠肺炎早日散去，希望每個人都可以外出，不會生病。Aimee即時被囝囝感動了，又形容兒子是個無私體貼的小天使，她為自己可以有這樣的兒子而感恩和幸運。網民亦紛紛送上祝福並大讚Aiden靚仔又懂得為人設想。

陳豪與Aimee的三個寶貝仔女。(陳茵媺ig)

點擊睇Aiden生日靚相以及陳豪、陳茵媺溫馨家庭照：