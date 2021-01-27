Elliot Page宣布變性後驚爆同舞蹈員妻子離婚：我們仍是朋友

撰文： 關穎賢 最後更新日期： 2021-01-27 11:30

憑參演電影《Juno少女孕記》（Juno）、《潛行凶間》（Inception）而為人熟悉的Ellen Page，早年公開出櫃後，再於上月宣布成為跨性別人士，改名為Elliot Page。當時Elliot獲太太Emma Portner全力支持，不過今日就有外國傳媒爆出，兩人昨日在紐約法院申請離婚，結束3年婚姻。

Elliot跟年紀比自己細8年的舞蹈員Emma Portner於2017年開始交往，並於2018年1月宣布結婚。兩人不時在Instagram上載甜蜜照放閃，更經常一起出席公開活動，如今傳出離婚的消息，令不少粉絲感到心痛。

根據外國傳媒報道，Elliot證實離婚消息，並發聲明表示：「經過深思熟慮，我們在去年夏天分居後，作出了艱難的離婚決定，但我們互相尊重，彼此仍是朋友。（After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.）」

點擊下圖看更多Elliot和Emma的照片：